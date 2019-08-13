Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has included Igbo and Hausa men in the final list of his 13 cabinet nominees transmitted to the State House of Assembly for approval on Tuesday.

They are Joe Igbokwe, who is the Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos and Kabiru Ahmed, who is the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission, (LSWRC).

Igbokwe has been the spokesperson of the Lagos AC, ACN and APC for over a decade and has played the role very well. He is a staunch supporter of the National leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Also, Ahmed, born in 1966 was the erstwhile Vice-Chairman of Agege Local Government Area. He holds a degree and master degree in Architecture.

Also on the list is Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, former Chairperson, Agboyi Ketu LCDA and Lola Akande, who was the immediate past Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, WAPA, Lagos State.

Another old face on the list is Prince Anofiu Elegushi, who was a Special Adviser to former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Transportation and later moved to the Central Business District.

There is also Moruf Akinderu Fatai, who was a former House of Representatives member, representing one of the constituencies in Oshodi Local Government.

Another person on the list is Tokunbo Wahab, a 2015 governorship aspirant under the platform of the APC in Lagos, while, Solape Hammond, Chief Executive Officer, Impact Hub is also on the list.

Others on the list are Oladele Ajayi, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, Olanrewaju Sanusi, Bonu Solomon Saanu and Shulamite Olufunke Adebolu.

