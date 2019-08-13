Activist and former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili says she is going on leave of absence from work very soon.

According to her, she had decided to be on a leave of absence from work to focus on a Fellowship that provided deep insight into the poor governance mess that Africa’s politics produced.

Ezekwesili said on her twitter wall on Tuesday that the fellowship would explore the nexus between bad politics, poor governance, arrested economic development and poverty.

“Anyone of you who would like to participate in one of the Study Sessions can easily reach out and will see how to link you in. We must understand how politics since most of African countries’ independence in the 60s arrested its development and impoverished most of citizens.

“If we do not fix Africa’s politics, we cannot make Good Governance a habit on our continent. If we do not entrench Good Governance, we can never join other parts of the world to end poverty by 2035 by becoming a prosperous continent,” she said.

According to Ezekwesili, “the approach of the Fellowship is to make results and recommendations of our Study as simple to execute and replicate across as many countries of the continent as possible. I am excited at how deeper insight will then help upturn and innovate our Continent’s Politics.”

