Here is full list of the eighteen players Flying Eagles’ head coach Paul Aigbogun has presented to represent Nigeria at the 12th African Games holding in Rabat, Morocco.

The Nigerian national under-20 male team had been training in Abuja for the past two weeks in preparations for Africa’s showpiece multi-sports event.

The team of 18 players and their officials will head to Lagos on Tuesday and then to Morocco on Wednesday morning.

The Squad:

Goalkeepers

Detan Ogundare (Kogi United) Matthew Yakubu (Clique Sports)

Defenders

3. Rabiu Mohammed (Plateau United)

4. Mike Zaruma (Plateau United)

5. Habibu Yakubu (Rarara FC)

6. Victor Arikpo (Sidos FC)

7. Sanusi Abdulmutallif (Katsina United)

Midfielders

8. Peter Eletu (Prince Kazeem FC)

9. Adewale Oladoye (Water FC)

10. Liameed Quadri (36 Lion)

11. Samuel Nnoshiri (Heartland)

12. Abubakar Ibrahim (Plateau United)

Forwards

13. Emeka Chinonso (Brookhouse)

14. Success Makanjuola (Water FC)

15. Collins Sor (36 Lion)

16. Saeed Jibril (Plateau United)

17. Ahmad Ghali (MFM)

18. Adesina Gata (Wikki Tourists)

*Source: NAN

