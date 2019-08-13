The Lagos State Public Works Corporation (PWC) has concluded the scheduled palliative road work on Ikorodu Road, Mile 12 inward Ketu.

The the road is now opened for motorists coming from Ikorodu to Ketu and all other points on the axis.

The repairs on bad sections of the road which was earlier announced to end by 5.30am Wednesday 24th, August, was concluded around 12.30pm Tuesday afternoon.

The General Manager, PWC, Engr Olufemi Daramola stated that the corporation decided to double the number of the required personnel and equipment for the repairs to ensure early completion. He further expressed his appreciation to motorists for their understanding while the rehabilitation was ongoing.

Apart from the repairs on the main carriage way, the service lane from Mile 12 inward Ketu was also graded for smooth vehicular movement. The sections of the service lane from Ikosi Junction to Ketu was repaired and sealed with asphalt.

According to the General Manager It is envisaged that the repairs so far carried out will further reduce travel time and alleviate discomfort faced by motorists from Ikorodu axis.

