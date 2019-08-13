Buhari with APC governors and others in Daura
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and other dignitaries in Daura, Katsina State during the Sallah celebration.
Buhari with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the event
Buhari with Governor Kayode Fayemi at the event
Buhari with Governor Godwin Obasek, Sanwo-Olu, Ovie Omo-Agegei and others at the event
President Buhari with L-R: Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State as he receives APC Governors in Salah Homage in Daura Katsina State.
President Buhari with R-L: GMD NNPC Mele Kyari, DG NITDA Isa Ali Pantami and Acting Chairman EFCC Ibrahim Magu as he receives Salah Homage in Daura Katsina State.
