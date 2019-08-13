The comment made by the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr Joe Igbokwe that anyone with the insinuation that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has not done well is ‘a liar from the pit of hell’ has caused outrage on twitter.

Igbokwe, who appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday blamed the nation’s woes on the previous administrations since 1999.

“You (PDP) were there for 16 years and we didn’t see anything. In the midst of plenty, I cannot lay my hands on anything. Support your leader, don’t be a distraction. Anybody who tells you Buhari is not doing well is a liar from the pit of hell given where we are coming from,” he said.

Currently, Igbokwe is trending on twitter with Nigerians bashing him for such a ridiculous comment.

Read the reactions below:

Yes Joe Igbokwe, I'm from hell. So I'm in a good position to tell you that that place is currently better than PMB's Nigeria. https://t.co/uqNpfwKl2A — No one (@ilynem) August 13, 2019

Oga Joe, even your father Tinubu was shocked at this your lie but concluded joe igbokwe thats my boy pic.twitter.com/SLU2jIVz80 — Benjamin Ezenabor____ The Luggage Guy (@Amarachukwu_M) August 13, 2019

Joe Igbokwe's son to his father Igbokwe jr: Papa did you really mean what you said on TV? Igbokwe Snr: My dear I want to replace Lai Mohammed.. pic.twitter.com/HLsrQA71XK — Benjamin Ezenabor____ The Luggage Guy (@Amarachukwu_M) August 13, 2019

Joe Igbokwe a perfect replacement for Lai Mohammed chai… This man can lie ..Tinubu pickin pic.twitter.com/kPg9jXIhJ1 — Benjamin Ezenabor____ The Luggage Guy (@Amarachukwu_M) August 13, 2019

I just pray when joe Igbokwe gets home his wife should give him the beating of his life for lying to Nigerians on live Tv what a husband and father. .Tinubu's Pickin pic.twitter.com/Vb4vgljs6F — Benjamin Ezenabor____ The Luggage Guy (@Amarachukwu_M) August 13, 2019

Can some help me locate thunder, fire and brimstone. Someone like Joe Igbokwe needs to be burnt to ashes. The likes of of him, @Laurestar @BashirAhmaad @fkeyamo and host of other minion's in this failed administration, will never go unpunished.

KARMA is always a bi*th. pic.twitter.com/HsrXS4b7h6 — Jamoojuk🚨 (@udoka_james) August 13, 2019

I come across Nigerians of all works of life through professional affiliations, opinion here by Babalola (SAN) is d truth reality of many Nigerian families to labelled it partisanship is disingenuous on d other hand Joe Igbokwe pictured was all lies on @channelstv politics today. pic.twitter.com/4wEEYKowVJ — John-Ezeakolam (@JohnEzeakolam) August 12, 2019

Dear Yoruba Nation, as the transfer window is ongoing, we the Ohaneze Ndigbo are offering you guys :Joe Igbokwe + Loretta Onochie + #50M in exchange for Femi Fani Kayode @realFFK . #TransferTalk #transferwindow — Nonso (@NonsoKings_CEO) July 5, 2019

RUGA! All what Herdsman are asking for are Forests and lands, not our houses ~ Joe Igbokwe; APC publicity Secretary Lagos state. Joe Igbokwe is a prodigal son of Nnewi, no reasonable Igbo man with his right sense will support RUGA pic.twitter.com/atXfEDk7fe — U C H E E Z O NY E (@uche_ezeonye) July 2, 2019

A chameleon,

A hypocrite,

Upcoming Joe Igbokwe. https://t.co/iab7OSXZSK — BONARIO NNAGS (@bonario89) June 9, 2019

