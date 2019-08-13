Joe Igbokwe

The comment made by the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr Joe Igbokwe that anyone with the insinuation that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has not done well is ‘a liar from the pit of hell’ has caused outrage on twitter.

Igbokwe, who appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday blamed the nation’s woes on the previous administrations since 1999.

“You (PDP) were there for 16 years and we didn’t see anything. In the midst of plenty, I cannot lay my hands on anything. Support your leader, don’t be a distraction. Anybody who tells you Buhari is not doing well is a liar from the pit of hell given where we are coming from,” he said.

Currently, Igbokwe is trending on twitter with Nigerians bashing him for such a ridiculous comment.

Read the reactions below:

 