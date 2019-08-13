Nicki Minaj is not playing about settling down with her lover, no matter what people have got to say about them both.

On Monday, August 12, the 36-year-old rapper revealed on the new episode of her Queen Radio Show that she and boyfriend Kenneth Petty will be married in “about 80 days.”

She explained that she and Petty filed for the marriage license and they still had to pick it up and she was traveling, by the time she came back, they had to renew it again.

“From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days,” Minaj shared.

Nicki also said that she and Petty will celebrate their union with a small, intimate ceremony and will plan a big wedding later.

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later,” Minaj said.

“I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married.”

“I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy,” she added. Back in June, Nicki who started dating Petty in December 2018 confirmed they had gotten a marriage license.

“We did get our marriage license,” Minaj said on Queen Radio at the time. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything”. The couple met when Nicki was a 17-year-old living in Queens, and they rekindled their romance last year.

