Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has said her visit to Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was a waste of her time.

The stunning actress explained that she did not bother making efforts to follow up on the visit because she did not see it yielding any result.

Yvonne Nelson met with the president in October 2018 with colleague actors, Adjetey Anang and Kwaku Elliot.

In an interview on Joy FM, the mother of one stressed that; “The last time we went to meet him…it had to do with the industry [for which] we had a proposal. We actually went to see the First Lady first and I think she realised the problem was huge so she was like ‘okay we have to see the president’, so we went there.”

The actress noted that she “was supposed to follow up but I did not because I just realised,” she was wasting her time, GhanaGuardian reports.

“I was called again and I told the gentleman that I’m just tired…I just feel like I am trying too hard,” because she felt she was doing this alone.

“We [industry players] are not united.”

