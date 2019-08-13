Former Nigeria international defender Michael Emenalo has left his role as Monaco sporting director by mutual consent, on a day that the club signed Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru from Everton.

The 54-year-old joined the French Ligue 1 outfit in November 2017 after quitting a similar role at English side Chelsea.

Monaco only avoided relegation from the top flight on the final day last season and the Principality side suffered a 3-0 home loss to Lyon on the opening day of the current season.

“I want to thank AS Monaco for giving me the opportunity to discover the French championship and wish the Club and supporters a great season 2019/2020,” Emenalo said

He joined Chelsea in 2007 under Avram Grant, for whom he played at Maccabi Tel Aviv and spent a decade in West London.

Emenalo worked in both the scouting and coaching departments at Chelsea before being promoted to technical director in 2011.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea won the Champions League in 2012, plus three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, the League Cup and Europa League.

Emenalo, who played for Notts County in the 1990s and for the San Jose Clash in the first MLS game, represented Nigeria at the 1994 World Cup.

*Reported by BBc

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

