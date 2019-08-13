By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Held annually on the third day after Eid el-Kabir, Ojude Oba, a Yoruba festival hosted in Ijebu Ode, a town in Ogun State, Southwestern Nigeria is usually well attended by over 250000 people across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

This year’s festival is gradually taking shape with the arrival of different age groups who have come to pay homage to the paramount ruler of the Ijebu land, the Awujale of Ijebu.

The high-profile event will be incomplete without the elaborate display of horse rides by different native households and others glitz associated with the festival.

See photos of some of the groups present below:

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

