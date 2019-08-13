Khafi Kareem, the 29 year-old UK policewoman and housemate in the Big Brother Nigeria reality show is in double trouble with her superiors in the London Metropolitan Police and the New Scotland Yard headquarters.

According to reports from England, she is participating in the reality show without lawful permission, as her request was turned down, when she applied.

Second, Scotland Yard says she will face an investigation by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards over sex romp with fellow housemate Ekpata Gedoni, after the duo were caught on camera under the sheets.

Khafi Kareem, from Ekiti state, joined the London Metropolitan Police in 2015.

According to The Sun, Ms Kareem joined the force as a Pc based at Lambeth station in 2015, having worked part-time as a special constable for four years. She was also a former bit-part actress and shop assistant.

She was pictured alongside Commissioner Cressida Dick as the Met celebrated 100 years of women in the force last November.

Scotland Yard said it had not granted Ms Kareem’s request to appear on the programme and that an internal investigation would be carried out.

The Met said Ms Kareem was granted unpaid leave for an “unrelated reason” ahead of appearing on the show but her request to take part in the programme was denied.

The UK Sun newspaper reported that Khafi’s sex romp with Ekpata Gedoni on the show has incensed her colleagues and bosses for bringing the force into disrepute.

One colleague said: “She’s a serving British police officer — it’s outrageous. She asked permission to go on the show but, when her request was refused, she went anyway.

“Her out-of-office email reply blatantly says that she is away from work, yet no one does anything.

“Other officers working with her are furious that she can just disobey orders then swan off the Africa and tarnish the reputation of the force.”

A post on the website of Africa Magic, the television channel which broadcasts Big Brother Naija, says Ms Kareem joined the show, the Pepper Dem Gang, “so that she can do societal good”.

“Police officer Khafi Kareem believes that you can have it all if you believe in yourself.

“She is not only hoping to win the prize money but she wants the exposure that being in Big Brother Naija House brings so that she can do societal good.

“What people don’t know about her is that she is secretly talented in spoken word, singing and dancing. She is an Ekiti native who resides in London.”

The post also reveals Ms Kareem would spend the prize money, reportedly worth 30 million naira (£68,000), on hosting a travel show in Nigeria, as well as investing in charitable causes. In London, she is on yearly salary of £30,000.

