Former presidential aide and pastor at the Mind of Christ Christian Center, Reno Omokri on Tuesday said Jesus is not God.

Omokri revealed that his journey into the study of pre-European Christianity has made him realise the belief that “Jesus is God” is a European concept.

He said that there is a huge difference between the Bible and Scriptures, adding that Scriptures are the original scripts written in Hebrew, Aramaic and Greek while the Bible is a European version of the Scriptures which had been modified to suit their purposes.

He also said that the real name of the son of God is not Jesus but Yeshu’a.

Omokri’s exact words: “Some of the names/doctrines you read in The Bible have been changed. In fact, there is a HUGE DIFFERENCE between The Bible and The Scriptures. The Bible is a SANITISED (for their purposes) European version of The Scriptures.

“The Scriptures are the original scripts written in Hebrew, Aramaic and Greek. I wish Christians can be like Muslims in that we read The Scriptures in the ORIGINAL LANGUAGE.

“I went to Israel, Ethiopia, Rome, Turkey and Greece to study pre-European Christianity. If I say what I discovered, I will be labelled an anti Christ. But let me just say that the Son of God who lived on Earth 2000 years ago is Yeshu’a, not Jesus and He never claimed to be God.

“As a matter of fact, He came to show us the Way to God because He Yeshua, is the only Way to God. He is the everlasting Melchizedek High Priest. The Mediator between God and man. But He is NOT God. That is a European concept.

He continued: “Let me shock you. Yeshua came to show us the Way to God because He, Yeshua, is the ONLY Way to God. He is the everlasting Melchizedek High Priest. The ONLY Mediator between God and man. But He is NOT the Almighty God. That is a European concept.

“Yeshua never claimed to be God. Many Christians read John 1:1 in The Bible (not the Scriptures) and use that to claim that Yeshua is God.

“I will urge you to get the original Greek Scriptures (see the attached picture) and even if you can’t read Greek, just study that verse.

“This is the verse in pure Greek (Ἐν ἀρχῇ ἦν ὁ λόγος, καὶ ὁ λόγος ἦν πρὸς τὸν θεόν, καὶ θεὸς ἦν ὁ λόγος). Here is the verse in Latin, which may be easier for laymen (In principio erat Verbum, et Verbum erat apud Deum, et Deus erat Verbum).

“Notice the words DEUM and DEUS are used to describe the first and second mention of God. Although you may not be able to read Greek, what John 1:1 says when translated without changing the words used for God is this “in the beginning was the Word and the Word was with Theon and the Word was Theos”.

“The original Scriptures did not use the same word for the first mention of God and the second mention. The word used in the first mention is THEON (which refers to the Almighty. The word in the second mention is THEOS which is what is used to refer to Yeshua.

“This is why Scripture says “my people perish for lack of knowledge”-Hosea 4:6.

“The name of the Son of God is Yeshua. Jesus is not a TRANSLATION of Yeshua. It is a VERSION.

“I do not know what will happen to those who use the name Jesus. Even me, I use Jesus publicly to teach, although privately and in the church I Pastor, I use Yeshua. I do so because I am a coward. I was afraid of being called an anti-Christ.”

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

