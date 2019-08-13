Authorities at Hong Kong airport on Tuesday suspended all departure check-ins after pro-democracy protesters blocked the facility for a second day.

But according to the AFP, some flights were still arriving and taking off.

“Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly,” the airport authority said in a statement.

“All check-in service for departure flights has been suspended since 1630hrs (0930 GMT). Other departure and arrival flights for the rest of the day will continue to operate, and airlines will provide arrangements for passengers who have not completed the departure process.”

“Members of the public are advised not to come to the airport.”

