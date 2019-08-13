Shiites leader in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, have arrived Delhi, India for medical treatment.

The couple left Nigeria on Monday for treatment in India after they have been in prison for some years.

The Islamic Movement In Nigeria (IMN) leader and his wife, were received by medical doctors and wheeled into the hospital.

El-Zakzaky who is on a trip to India for medical treatment had earlier made a stopover in Dubai.

The spokesperson of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) told Channels TV that Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife made a stopover at Dubai International Airport this early on Tuesday morning at about 4:00 am.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

