A California Highway Patrol officer, Andre Moye, 34, was shot and killed Monday in a shootout off the 215 Freeway.

According to the Los Angeles Times, two other officers were wounded in the shootout that also left the gunman dead and motorists dodging bullets.

Moye was reported to have stopped a white GMC pickup for an unknown offence. He was going to impound the vehicle and while Moye was filling out paperwork, the man got a rifle from his truck and started firing at the officer.

Moye returned fire, and even though he was hit, he was able to radio for help. Three other CHP officers soon arrived, followed by three deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and at least one officer from the Riverside Police Department, authorities said.

