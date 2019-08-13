The Team handling BBNaija housemate Khafi Kareem’s social media accounts, is threatening to sue UK’s The Sun newspaper over its story on the London Metropolitan Police bosses outrage that she is participating in the Reality show without permission and then also having a sex romp with another housemate.

The Sun in tabloid tradition screamed on Monday: “MET COP Has Sex”.

A press statement by the handlers of her Instagram account, acupofkhafi

objected to the newspaper story without Khafi’s side of it.

But it failed to address the bigger issue, that Khafi is participating in the show, without the permission of her bosses in Scotland Yard.

The statement raged: “This brazenly sensational and defamatory outburst by The Sun UK is written in poor taste without considering the ethics of journalism which seeks balance and objectivity.

“At NO time did The Sun UK send a mail of inquiry to Khafi’s official email which is blasted across her social media platforms under active management to confirm or refute the claims in the publication.

“Khafi’s side of the story is deliberately and conveniently omitted to sell a pre-conceived narrative while responses from “outraged colleagues” and “other papers” riddle the publication.

“This comes from a repressive culture of shaming and characterizing women for their sexual decisions and life choices.

“We find The Sun UK’s publication repulsive and damaging to the image and livelihood of our client.

“Khafi is a proud black female police officer who prides herself in her work and has dedicated her youthful years protecting and serving with her many skills which include the ability to speak at least five international languages”.

The statement demands from The Sun an apology and a retraction of the story.

Read the full statement:

Khafilat Kareem joined the London Metropolitan Police as a Pc based at Lambeth station in 2015, having worked part-time as a special constable for four years. She was also a former bit-part actress and shop assistant.

