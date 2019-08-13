The Icon: Cindy, Elozonam, Enkay, Frodd, Ike, Joe, Khafi, Omashola and Tacha are up for possible Eviction on Sunday.

A few minutes after the HoH challenge, the Pepper Dem gang returned to the Arena for the Nomination Task.

This time, there was no Housemate Nominating one another. Since the Housemates have been grouped into Icons and Cruisetopia, the race for who will be put up for Eviction had to be contested.

The Balloon Challenge

To determine who got nominated, the Housemates had to contest in two challenges. The first was the balloon one. Jackye and Joe contested on behalf of Cruisetopia while the Icons were represented by Cindy and Omashola.

The Task saw each team blowing up the balloons and sticking them on the boards using adhesives provided. Within the specified time, Cruisetopia scored eight points while Icons got nine. Then the second challenge began.

Lace Tying

The second challenge required each representative to untie shoelaces and tie them firmly to the upper part of the beam. For each lace tied, there was a point. This Task started and ended at the sound of the buzzer.

Sir Dee represented the Icons while Mike stood for Cruisetopia. In the end, the former scored six while the latter got seven. As it was a tie, they had to do it again. The second time, Mike was faster.

In the end, Cruisetopia won the challenge and that automatically put all members of the Icons up for possible Eviction.

Veto Power in Action

As the VPH, Diane had to use her power to save and replace a Housemate.

She saved Sir Dee from the Icon team and replaced him with Joe from the winning team, putting him in the list of those up for Eviction.

While this looked like a tough decision for Diane, Joe who must have thanked his stars for their win did not see this coming. He couldn’t hide his shock even though he didn’t say a word.

