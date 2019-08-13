The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has indicted the management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi for the tragic collapse of a bridge in the school leading to death of three students and others injured.

The association, among others, demanded compensations to the families of the students that lost their lives to the tragic incidence on Aug. 3 and award of admissions and scholarships to qualified members of their families.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, National President of the association, Mr Danielson Akpan, specifically indicted the school management for negligence.

He said, following the death of the three students during a downpour leading to bridge collapse in ATBU, the Executive Council of NANS was constituted which went round the school to identify the causes of the tragedy, and that after the assessment, it has identified negligence on the part of the school management as a major cause.

“The Students Union Government was able to prove, beyond reasonable doubt, that they drew the attention of the management to the state of the bridge and the need to address it immediately.

“This was ignored by the management and the result was the death of students on Aug. 3.

“Secondly, we also discovered a serious disconnection and communication gap between the management of ATBU and the Students Union Government (SUG) as a major reason for inaction on the part of management,’’ he said.

Akpan called on the management of ATBU to tender unreserved written apology to the families of the victims.

He said NANS resolved that the management of the school must pay compensations to the families of the victims that lost their lives during the bridge collapse,

Akpan added that the management should also award scholarships and admissions to qualified members of family of victims who lost their lives in the incident.

