The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Adamawa says local councils in the state have total control of their funds.

Malam Hamman-Joda Gatugel, the state Chairman of the union, made this known on Tuesday in Yola.

Gatugel said the state government no longer has access either directly or indirectly to the local government funds.

“In Adamawa state, all the 21 Local Government Councils have total control of their funds,” Gatugel declared.

He said the union had not received any report from the 21 local government councils of the state indicating that the state government had interfered in the local council funds.

He explained that the only convergence was when the local authorities and state government met during monthly joint accounts for the statutory deductions which, he said, was clear and understandable.

Gatugel listed the statutory deductions to include State University, Training Fund, Pension Board and Traditional Councils.

The chairman thanked the Federal Government for introducing the direct local government accounts allocations and the establishment of Nigerian Financial Intelligent Unit (NFIU).

“The direct Federal Allegations to the Local Government Councils and the establishment of Nigerian Financial Intelligent Unit (NFIU) is assisting a lot in improving the service delivery and living condition of local government workers in the state,” Gatugel said.

According to him, all outstanding local government workers salary and allowances had been paid with steady monthly salary payment.

The NULGE chairman urged the workers to reciprocate the gesture by improving their productivity, loyalty and dedication to service.

