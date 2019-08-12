Comic sensation who doubles as a music artist – Broda Shaggi, comes through with a freestyle tune tagged “Wake Up“. Urban photographer and video director, Amazing Klef worked on this one.

Read what he wrote about the song:

It’s a new week guys, start this week believing in yourself. We all have what it takes to rule the world in us, it’s left to you to say Yes! I am ready. There’s nothing you want that you can’t get. Let no one tell you otherwise, just make sure you do good to people always even when they repay you back with Evil, with sadness in their hearts, with hate in their minds . Just do good always cos our reward for doing good remains. Please if you were sleeping on yourself before. I urge you to wake up from that sleep this week and make a difference. Beyond the comedy in this video, think deep guys, think deep into the lyrics and wake up today. Shaggi loves you all day#noonelikeyou #wakeup #brodashaggi #oyahitme #shaggination #30bg #tainkyou #shaggi #drdolor #music #soul

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

