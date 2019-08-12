Chief of army staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai believes policemen have become like wounded lions following the killing in Taraba of three of their best undercover operatives by soldiers attached to Takum based 93 Battalion.

Buratai, not taking chances about a possible reprisal, has directed troops on internal security duties to be cautious in their dealings with policemen.

According to Punch, he also warned travelling military personnel to do so in mufti to avoid confrontations with policemen.

Three police officers — Inspector Mark Ediale, Sergeants Usman Danzumi and Dahiru Musa, all members of the Intelligence Response Team of the Police, led by ASP Felix Adolije, were brutally killed by soldiers along Ibi-Jalingo Road last week, while taking a kidnap kingpin, Hamisu, to the Command Headquarters in Jalingo. A civilian was also killed.

Buratai in a letter of August 9 and copied to Army formations nationwide, accused the Police of making inflammatory comments in the social media. He claimed the statements were capable of inciting the rank and file of the Nigeria Police to “exhibit aggressive tendencies against NA personnel.”

The letter, written on behalf of the COAS by Brig. Gen. F. Omoigui, was titled, ‘Need for troops to be circumspect in dealing with members of the Nigeria Police.’

“In the aftermath of the unfortunate incident involving troops of 93 bn, Takum and members of the Intelligence Response Team of the NPF at Ibi LGA of Taraba State on August 6, 2019, inciting and inflammatory comments are being made by the NPF on the regular and social media platforms.

“This is capable of inciting the rank and file of the NP to exhibit aggressive tendencies against NA personnel. Accordingly, all troops on IS (Internal Security) duty as well as personnel travelling in and out of uniform are to be circumspect in their conduct to avoid escalation.”

“Consequently, formations and unit commanders are to educate troops to be cautious in their dealings with members of the NP in view of this said.

