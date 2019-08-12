The Daily Mail of London has published for the first time, photographs of the disgraced US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein as medics tried to revive him on Saturday at the New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan hospital, before he was pronounced dead.

The hedge fund billionaire, left alone in his cell, and unmonitored by the cameras had committed suicide. When he was discovered, it was too late. He was ashen-faced, already lifeless by the time his body arrived the hospital from the Metropolitan Correctional Centre.

Epstein, 66, was facing in New York a charge of trafficking minors for sex.

On July 24, Epstein was rushed to hospital under police guard after he was discovered semi-conscious on the floor of his prison cell in the fetal position. He spent several hours receiving medical attention before he was transported back to jail.

It has not been confirmed how Epstein committed the suicide, or whether he was attacked inside his prison cell.

An autopsy conducted by the New York City Medical Examiner was completed on Sunday, but the

NYC’s Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson said her ‘determination is pending further information’

