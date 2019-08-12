31 year old American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter, actress and model Emma Chukwugoziam Obi, professionally known by her stage name Emma Nyra.

Emma Nyra released her debut singles titled “Do It” and “Everything I Do” in 2011 while in the U.S. Upon her return to Nigeria in 2012, she started working with D’Tunes and Iyanya who she had met in 2010 while in the U.S. In March 2012, she signed a recording contract with Made Men Music Group before she went on to make her first major debut in the Nigerian music industry after she made a vocal appearance in Iyanya’s “Ur Waist”

The singer shared a cute photo of the kids Alexander and Alexandria, with the caption: “the most precious gifts in the world”.

Happy First Birthday my sweet Twins. You have given me the greatest gift on earth, new life and motherhood. I can’t wait to see the people you evolve into 🙏🏽 #AlexTwins

