Thousands of twitter users have mourned the death of Ivorian singer, DJ Arafat.
The 33-year old singer died in a motorbike accident on Monday morning. His motorbike crashed into a vehicle, he was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.
As at 5:30pm on Monday, over 53,000 twitter users have commented on the death of Arafat, with more comments still coming in.
Below are some comments on twitter:
RIP! Ivorian Singer, DJ Arafat DIES In Accident #HAPPY https://t.co/caDC0TS9jL pic.twitter.com/lon1Ik4OXm
— Muhammed Sanusi (@Kunleski95) August 12, 2019
A moment of silence for DJ Arafat – #DJArafat #DJ #Arafat #rip https://t.co/X4tidt179q pic.twitter.com/lKvxKrpHYz
— The Grim Reaper (@deadpeoplecom) August 12, 2019
Oh no 😥 smh
Dj Arafat died in a
motorbike crash
R.I.P. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽#djarafat pic.twitter.com/vr2EZYUmyX
— Vanessa ✨ (@vanessakinbrite) August 12, 2019
Damn y’all…DJ Arafat was one of my favorite Ivorian DJs and musicians. Can’t believe he’s actually gone. Y’all out here acting like I Geoff can believe DJ Arafat is actually gone. pic.twitter.com/0I8BRs93TC
— Geoff “6” Blues (@TheGeoff6Blues) August 12, 2019
Rest in peace #dj_arafat You were pure talent and u made Africa Proud pic.twitter.com/VIyTfsFFa5
— ALIMATOU NKOUCHEMOUN (@nkouchemoun) August 12, 2019
DJ ARAFAT
Peace pic.twitter.com/aIk39EgafA
— Toe Diro (@Toe15350749) August 12, 2019
RIP Bro. #DJ_ARAFAT pic.twitter.com/DcSii6EqEd
— Itseneh123🇳🇬 (@Itzeneh123) August 12, 2019
Rest in peace DJ Arafat! 33😔☹️
This is very sad pic.twitter.com/VLOVkNZBcM
— Ťuńečhî (@i_am_hbozz) August 12, 2019
He didn’t have to go this early . Central African Giant DJ ARAFAT pic.twitter.com/iK77y5DTSv
— Fhishofficial (@Fhishofficial3) August 12, 2019
Too many good songs.
This feels so unreal;
RIP DJ Arafat(33)💔 pic.twitter.com/p9BDwLZ2lP
— DJ Virus (@djvirusofficial) August 12, 2019
An African giant gone! RIP DJ Arafat. pic.twitter.com/YzXO8NCpxB
— 👁🗨 (@BoMulume) August 12, 2019
Drop Any Dj Arafat Music You Know??"
Mine is Yorobo
😢😢😢 RIP YOROBO I LOVE YOU! ❤️." pic.twitter.com/PDs4uiIFKX
— HEAD BOY™ (@ChiadiNelson) August 12, 2019
Join the conversation