DJ Arafat

Thousands of twitter users have mourned the death of Ivorian singer, DJ Arafat.

The 33-year old singer died in a motorbike accident on Monday morning. His motorbike crashed into a vehicle, he was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

As at 5:30pm on Monday, over 53,000 twitter users have commented on the death of Arafat, with more comments still coming in.

Below are some comments on twitter:

