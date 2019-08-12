Thousands of twitter users have mourned the death of Ivorian singer, DJ Arafat.

The 33-year old singer died in a motorbike accident on Monday morning. His motorbike crashed into a vehicle, he was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

As at 5:30pm on Monday, over 53,000 twitter users have commented on the death of Arafat, with more comments still coming in.

Below are some comments on twitter:

Oh no 😥 smh

Dj Arafat died in a

motorbike crash

R.I.P. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽#djarafat pic.twitter.com/vr2EZYUmyX — Vanessa ✨ (@vanessakinbrite) August 12, 2019

Damn y’all…DJ Arafat was one of my favorite Ivorian DJs and musicians. Can’t believe he’s actually gone. Y’all out here acting like I Geoff can believe DJ Arafat is actually gone. pic.twitter.com/0I8BRs93TC — Geoff “6” Blues (@TheGeoff6Blues) August 12, 2019

Rest in peace #dj_arafat You were pure talent and u made Africa Proud pic.twitter.com/VIyTfsFFa5 — ALIMATOU NKOUCHEMOUN (@nkouchemoun) August 12, 2019

DJ ARAFAT

Peace pic.twitter.com/aIk39EgafA — Toe Diro (@Toe15350749) August 12, 2019

Rest in peace DJ Arafat! 33😔☹️

This is very sad pic.twitter.com/VLOVkNZBcM — Ťuńečhî (@i_am_hbozz) August 12, 2019

He didn’t have to go this early . Central African Giant DJ ARAFAT pic.twitter.com/iK77y5DTSv — Fhishofficial (@Fhishofficial3) August 12, 2019

Too many good songs.

This feels so unreal; RIP DJ Arafat(33)💔 pic.twitter.com/p9BDwLZ2lP — DJ Virus (@djvirusofficial) August 12, 2019

An African giant gone! RIP DJ Arafat. pic.twitter.com/YzXO8NCpxB — 👁‍🗨 (@BoMulume) August 12, 2019

Drop Any Dj Arafat Music You Know??" Mine is Yorobo 😢😢😢 RIP YOROBO I LOVE YOU! ❤️." pic.twitter.com/PDs4uiIFKX — HEAD BOY™ (@ChiadiNelson) August 12, 2019

