Hip-hop singer, Davido has mourned the death of Ivorian singer, DJ Arafat, who died in a motorbike accident on Monday morning.

Davido, while reacting to the death of Arafat on his tweeter handle said “Pls tell me it’s not true!!! Not my brother !!!! God why. RIP YOROBO I LOVE YOU! ❤️❤️”

The 33-year-old died around 8:00am on Monday morning after his power bike collided with the car of a Radio Côte d’Ivoire a journalist.

The singer, unconscious, was quickly taken into care and admitted to intensive care. Unfortunately, he did not survive.

“He was admitted to the emergency room in a vegetative state. He had a skull fracture and oedema,” a doctor from the institution told Jeune Afrique, on condition of anonymity. The medical teams tried to revive him, “in vain”.

Two Ivorian government ministers, who visited the artist’s bedside, confirmed the death to Jeune Afrique, as well as a senior official posted in Abidjan.

“I’m at the clinic where DJ Arafat was admitted. I can confirm that the artist has passed away. I am with Minister of State Hamed Bakayoko to organize with the family,” Maurice Bandaman, Ivorian Minister of Culture and Francophonie said.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

