Social media has a way of coming for people, especially when you step on their last nerve. Twitter users have come after content creator and Instagram comedienne Gloria Oloruntobi popular as Maraji, for making a sensitive religious statements.

Maraji who has over a million followers on Instagram, took to her Instagram stories and wrote: ”There is only one way to heaven, No Allah, No Buddha, No Krishna, No Evolution, Only Jesus. ”Not Trying To Offend Anyone But The Truth Is Quite Offensive”.

This single act has aroused controversial tweets at the comic sensation.

Maraji’s videos are very funny and she’s endeared lots of fans to herself, but this time she’s getting it hot.

Coming at a sensitive time when the muslims are celebrating Sallah, some highly religious social media users pounced on her.

I love Maraji, but this is quite offensive. I mean, she can preach about Christianity & Jesus without slamming other religions. She can win souls through the right preachings. Let people practice what they strongly believe in. At the end, it’s only God that can be the judge. pic.twitter.com/dAIcxDwXoP — Ada (@mzADApearl) August 12, 2019

Read some tweets:

I only have one question when these religion thingy comes up.

Like Maraji is trending now. What if you were born a Muslim or before Christianity.

What's the chance/probability you'd be a Christian today.

Las Las, God's way is not Man's way.

Let's just do good & fingers crossed. pic.twitter.com/UBmA1y6vak — Anaba Chukwunyere (@chuks_anaba) August 12, 2019

If you think Maraji is wrong, drop your location and pick a date and time. I need to open a bible and speak to you face to face, Because you don’t have sense. pic.twitter.com/NlEDuvcL3m — Hoekage ㊋ (@hezzy_777) August 12, 2019

Man everything was really going well for Maraji, picking a delicate religious topic to hammer on muslims in their festive time is a wrong move. You can have an opinion but dont demean other people's fate & not on their day ffs 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ Career Suicide — Nomso #BBNAIJA (@Lord_Nomso) August 12, 2019

Most Christians believe other religions are wrong and their adherents will burn in hell. Most Muslims believe other religions are wrong and their adherents will burn in hell. Same with Hindus, Sikhs, Judaists etc. It is the nature of Religion. Maraji didn't say anything new — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) August 12, 2019

"mArAjI waS InSenSiTiVe, Yen yEn YeN" But it's during Ogboni or ifa festivals that u'll remember to type "all power belongs to Jesus" Or when u see a post about Gays, that you'll remember the story of Sodom and Gomorrah. Mahfren if u don't geddifok — teQ™ (@wired_physician) August 12, 2019

This is someone's religion too oh

Solider nah god sef

Maraji pic.twitter.com/4ZnMnj45uD — myRealname (@Afo_femmy) August 12, 2019

*Updated. We found that the post has not been deleted. WE apologise for the error.

