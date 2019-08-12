A 43-year old bus driver has committed suicide at a mechanic workshop in Shomolu area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The victim, Kabiru Bello reported drank sniper, an insecticide.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, in a statement on Monday said the incident occurred on Saturday.

“On Saturday, at about 1256hrs, Shomolu Pedro Police Station received an information that one Kabiru Bello ‘m’ 43yrs old, of No 77 Owode Ibeshe, Ikorodu Lagos allegedly drank a liquid substance suspected to be sniper chemical in his Volkswagen commercial bus with registration number AKD 724 XM, while at a mechanic workshop at Ladylack Bus stop, Shomolu.

“He was rushed to Adesola Clinic, Shomolu where he was confirmed dead. Homicide detectives visited the scene. One empty bottle of chemical substances suspected to be sniper was recovered. The corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command said it has recovered two single barrel guns from fleeing armed robbery suspects.

According to Elkana, the incident occurred on Saturday.

“On Saturday, at about 2130hrs, Ilemba Hausa Police Station received a distress call that one Wale Lawal was dispossessed of his laptop by some armed robbers.

“A team of policemen deployed to the scene gave the hoodlums a hot chase and they abandoned their black Honda vehicle with registration number: Lagos KJA 705 BU.

“On the spot search was carried out on the vehicle and two locally made single barrel guns with twelve life cartridges, one laptop and one mobile phone were recovered inside the vehicle. The vehicle was moved to the station for further investigation. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

