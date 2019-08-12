Oil mogul, Muhammadu Indimi, in-law to Nigeria’s First family is 72 years old today. And President Muhammadu Buhari has not forgotten to salute the Borno-born businessman for his “life of purpose, sacrifice and love of humanity”.

Indimi’s son, Ahmed is married to Buhari’s beautiful daughter Zahra, a ceremony that took place in Abuja in December 2016.

Besides being linked by marriage, both Buhari and his in-law also share the same first name.

“On behalf of members of his immediate and extended family, and all Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Oriental Energy Resources, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, on his 72nd birthday, praying for more grace of good health and strength”, said Garba Shehu, in a statement conveying Buhari’s best wishes.

“President Buhari joins all family members, friends and business associates of the consummate businessman in celebrating the auspicious moment, which falls within the Eid–el-Kabir sallah season, congratulating Alhaji Indimi for a life of purpose, sacrifice and love for humanity.

“The President underscores the hard work, discipline and focus that have cumulated in building the Alhaji Indimi business empire, commending his patriotism for investing heavily in human capacity and promotion of the Nigerian brand to the global business community.

“President Buhari believes the businessman’s greatest impact on the economy has been his philanthropy, which has seen donations to the building and renovation of schools and hospitals, provision of scholarships and medical assistance to the underprivileged. Most remarkably, the businessman’s contributions to Federal Government’s Victims’ Support Fund (VSF) in the North East to enable casualties of Boko Haram insurgency regain their livelihood”.

Forbes estimated Indimi’s networth at over $300million, his valuation dropping from $670m following the collapse of oil prices in recent years. Apart from his ownership of Oriental Energy Resources, he is also on the board of several companies, including Jaiz Bank. He founded his oil company in 1990 and at present, it has three projects offshore of Nigeria’s Niger Delta region.

Ahmed Indimi and five of his siblings are on the board of Oriental Energy.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

