Britons on Monday hoarded goods worth £4 billion (or about 4.8 billion dollars) amid fears of a no-Brexit deal.

A financial services provider, Premium Credit, said almost one in five respondents to a survey of 1,052 people have begun to increase their stockpiles of food, drinks as well as medicines.

According to the survey, 74 per cent of respondents said they stockpiled food, 50 per cent said they stored pharmaceutical products, while 46 per cent said they stockpiled drinks.

However, many experts had already predicted that a British EU exit without a comprehensive deal could result in temporary supply bottlenecks, mainly caused by long waiting times for trucks at customs controls.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said he wanted to lead Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

Johnson demanded that Brussels abandon elements of the existing withdrawal deal agreed by his predecessor, Theresa May, but the EU had since rejected it.

Many companies also fear supply bottlenecks. British pizza chain Domino’s announced that it would increase its inventories, adding that about a third of its ingredients were sourced from abroad, including tomato sauce and toppings like pineapple.

