Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the banned Islamic Movement in Nigeria and his wife, Zeenat have been spotted at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The TVC reported that the duo are leaving the country today for India, where they will be treated. They were arrested in December 2015 and have remained in DSS detention since, amidst reports of deteriorating health.

El-Zakzaky and his wife were moved from Kaduna Sunday afternoon to Abuja.

Apart from security personnel who are to accompany the Sheikh, family members would also be on the trip.

The family members told TVC that their passports and other travel documents were ready.

A Kaduna high court on Monday granted the detained couple leave to embark on the trip.

