The Task for the Head of House contest for this week was tagged the impossible line. But unlike the previous challenge, only eight out of the eighteen Housemates were allowed to participate.

Elozonam, Enkay, Frodd, Jackye, Joe, Mike, Sir Dee, Omashola, and Tacha did not participate as Biggie decided to make a scapegoat out of some members of the Pepper Dem gang for their disobedience.

Here’s another twist: Biggie’s Ninjas were on strike and so Omashola and Jackye stood in for them.

As a reputable position, the HoH title attracts a luxurious room, immunity from Nomination and 250 Bet9ja coins.

Smart Walk:

Blindfolded, they had to walk the line from the beginning to the end without stepping out of it.

In the first round, Cindy, Diane, Mercy, Seyi, Venita and Gedoni gave it their best shot. For their lack of balance on the line, Esther, Ike and Khafi lost the challenge.

No More Feet-dragging

In the course of the Task, some Housemates got smarter than the others by dragging their feet to have a feel of the line. This made the challenge a piece of cake to them. So in the next round, Biggie ruled out feet dragging and the blindfold was thoroughly checked for any possible opening. Also, they had to start where had ended in the previous round.

The second round saw Diane, Mercy, Gedoni, Venita leaving at the first attempt. They couldn’t even move past three steps on the line.

Last Wo(man) Standing

The last two Housemates were Cindy and Seyi. But this time, they were timed, so the fastest person to get to the finish line became the winner. Cindy was so swift on the line that we thought she might win.

However, Seyi’s determination pushed him to become a cheetah on the line with the way he moved his legs on the line, beating Cindy’s record of one minute, Seyi got to the finish line in just 45 seconds. What a remarkable feat!

The Reward

For finishing within the shortest time, Seyi, who is the incumbent HoH retained the title. This is a giant leap as he has broken a record as the only Housemate to win the lofty position twice.

He is now 250 Bet9ja Coins richer and has also won for his team, Cruisetopia, 10 Bet9ja coins each. As the runner-up, Cindy’s Icons also went away with 20 Bet9ja coins each.

A Little Disappointment

Remember the last time Seyi won the title, we were surprised when he chose Esther over Tacha with whom we have noticed a bond as his bedmate.

This time, Tacha rejected the offer when Seyi felt it was time to reward her. Disappointed, he had to go for Venita instead.

