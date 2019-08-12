Housemate, Diane has won the BBNaija’s Veto Game of Chance.

The option of participating in the Veto Games of Chance no longer exists. Henceforth, unless barred by Big Brother, the Veto Power Game of Chance is compulsory for all the Pepper Dem Gang. No longer will they have the option of declining.

Frodd, Sir Dee, Joe, Tacha, Omashola, Mike, Enkay, Elozonam and Jackye had to pay for their sins and the consequence was being barred from the Veto Power Game of Chance. For flouting Biggie’s instruction not to enter the two main bedrooms, all of them were punished. They spent the entire duration of the Game watching and cheering their fellow Housemates. Perhaps, they will all be better behaved moving forward.

The journey to the Veto Game of Chance relied entirely on luck. No special strategy was needed. All the Housemates had to do was take turns in drawing a numbered card from a magic hat and pick one out of the 36 gift bags with the corresponding number to the card they picked.

Simple as it was, it took a few tries before a winner was eventually revealed. The first round ended with the Housemates picking bags with pegs. Pegs, Biggie recommended could come in handy for the talkative Housemates.

It took three tries before Diane finally picked the bag containing the Veto Badge. With this victory, Diane is safe for another week in the House. Should she get Nominated for Eviction, she can easily Save herself and Replace with someone else.

With the Veto Power Game of Chance sorted, we can’t wait to see who Diane will save or if she will have to save herself.

