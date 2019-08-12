Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru has completed a transfer from Everton to Monaco for an estimated fee of £12.5m.

He joined Everton from Belgian team KAS Eupen in 2017 for £8m but never played a match for the Toffees because of work permit issues.

He therefore spent spells on loan at Anderlecht and Galatasaray, helping the latter to the title in Turkey last season.

‘AS Monaco is pleased to announce the signing of Henry Onyekuru from Everton,’ read a statement on the Ligue 1 club’s official website. ‘The Nigerian offensive midfielder is committed to five seasons.’

Onyekuru made 44 appearances for the Turkish champions last season, providing 16 goals and six assists.

At Monaco, he will replace Belgian international Nacer Chadli who has gone on loan to Anderlecht.

Among his new team-mates in the Principality will be ex-Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

I’m very happy to join a great club like AS Monaco. I will give everything to improve and help the Club to have a great season. I look forward to meeting my teammates”, Onyekuru said.

Welcoming the Nigeria international, Vice President of Monaco, Oleg Petrov said: We are very happy to have Henry Onyekuru with us. He has demonstrated his qualities in recent seasons. He is a fast and powerful offensive player who will strengthen our offensive sector. We welcome him”.

Trained at the Académie d’Aspire in Senegal, Onyekuru joined Belgium and joined KAS Eupen in 2015. In his first season, he scored 6 goals in 19 matches and contributed to his club’s entry into the Jupiler Pro League. For his first season in the Belgian elite (2016/2017), he finished as co-leading scorer with a total of 22 goals.

He joined Everton in 2017.

Onyekuru was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 3rd place at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

