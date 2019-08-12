Eight Boko Haram militants and two Nigerian soldiers were killed following a gunfight on Saturday in Gubio, Borno State between troops and the terror group, according to military sources on Monday.

Two civilians later died after being hit by stray bullets during the crossfire. Gubio is around 80 km north of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The gunfight lasted for about five hours, as the militants attempted to overrun a military base in Gubio town.

However the military successfully repelled the attack.

“Many other Boko Haram fighters were wounded. They fled due to the military’s strong firepower,” one source said.

A gun truck belonging to the Boko Haram group, as well as other weapons, which they abandoned, were recovered after the troops had successfully thwarted the attack.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno also confirmed the gunfight, saying the government was providing necessary logistic support to troops to ensure total victory over Boko Haram.

Mohammed Abdullahi, a leader of the government-backed militia group, the Civilian Joint Task Force, told Xinhua that their combined effort with troops led to the triumph over the fleeing Boko Haram fighters.

Zannah Modu, the Gubio local government chief, said the resistance by the troops prevented the Boko Haram militants from taking over the town.

*Reported by Xinhua

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

