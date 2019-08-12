The Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, prayed for the peace and unity of the nation and wished pilgrims safe return to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia.

Bagudu offered the prayer while felicitating with people of Kebbi on this year’s Eid-el Kabir festival at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, on Monday.

”We continue to use this period of Eid-el Kabir celebration to pray for peace and unity of the nation and we pray for the safe return of all Nigerians who went for holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

”Thanks be to Allah for giving us good health to celebrate this Edil-el Kabir.

“I rejoice with people of the state and our president Muhammadu Buhari for peaceful celebration of sallah,” he said.

He also commended the farmers for their effort in farming in the rainy season.

“We thank God for this year’s rainy season which is going to be good omen for our farmers,” Bagudu said.

The governor further reminded communities living in riverine areas that the state was among states indicated to face flooding this year.

He then advised those on flood plains to relocate to safer areas to avoid the flood disaster.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has warned of the probability of heavy flooding in 12 local government areas of the state.

The local government areas are: Birini Kebbi, Sandi, Kalgo, Koko/Bese, Suru, Aliero, Argungu, Augie, Bagudo, Bunza, Ngaski and Shanga.

