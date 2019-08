Bianca Andreescu has won the WTA Rogers Cup in Toronto after 23 Grand Slam winner Serena Williams retired injured with back spasms.

The local girl Andreescu was leading 3-1 in the first set when Serena decided to pull out of the match.

And the 19 year-old girl, with WTA ranking of 22, could be seen comforting Serena, about twice her age.

She now becomes the first Canadian since 1969 to win the Rogers Cup championship.

