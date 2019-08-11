Serena Williams rallied from one set down to beat Marie Bouzkova, a Czech qualifier, and make the final of the WTA Rogers Cup in Toronto.

She lost the first set 1-6, but quickly made up by winning the next two sets 6-3 6-3.

The American is gunning for a fourth title here, having won in 2001, 2011 and 2013

Her obstacle will be local girl Bianca Andreescu’s who edged out the American Sofia Kenin 6-4, 7-6(5).

Andreescu will be the first Canadian to play for the women’s singles title at the modern Rogers Cup, as she held off a late surge from the American in another battle of the two rising stars.

The last Canadian to compete in the final at a previous iteration of the event came at the onset of Open Era tennis, in an all-Canadian final between Faye Urban and Vicki Berner at what was then called the Canadian Open in 1969.

