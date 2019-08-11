Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, have dragged a man, Fatai Taye Sulaimon, 20, who claimed to be a Revenue collector agent with the Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos and four others before a Lagos Magistrates’ Court for allegedly belonging to an unlawful society, Aiye Cult Confraternity.

Police identified other suspects as Kabiru Imam, 26, Hammed Ibilola, 27, Jelili Adeola, 27 and Seun Jenty, 27.

According to the police, trouble started for the accused persons when a concerned citizens of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos petitioned the Commissioner of Police, CP, Lagos State Police Command that suspected cult members were killing innocent people and making life unbearable for them in the area.

Following the report, the CP deployed his team to the area to arrest the suspects and restore peace. The operatives swooped on the suspects and arrested the five accused persons while others managed to escaped.

The accused were charged before the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court on a two-count of managing an unlawful society called Aiye cult confraternity.

Police counsel, Ingobo Emby told the court in charge No. W/20/2019 that the accused persons committed the offences on 14 May, 2019 at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

Emby informed the court that the accused were arrested following a petition by members of the concerned citizens of Ibeju-Lekki.

He said the offences committed were punishable under section 411 and 42 of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

All the accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and Magistrate A. O. Alogba granted them bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Alogba adjourned the case till 27 August, 2019 for mention and ordered that all the defendants be kept at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos till they perfected their bail conditions.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

