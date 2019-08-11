The honeymoon phase seems to be over for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

The couple, who first met while filming 2010’s The Last Song and dated on and off for years before tying the knot in December 2018, have decided it’s best for them to go their separate ways.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for the 26-year-old singer shared in a statement.

Adding, “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The two have yet to share the news publicly.

The news comes shortly after Cyrus shared posts on Instagram without her wedding ring.

Reacting to the breakup, a commentator wrote: “I was starting to believe in true love but Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had to break it up.”

SaraCave3 wrote: “You know I was so happy when Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus overcame everything to finally end up together and you telling me they divorce 6 months later.”

Jenni wrote: “Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth getting divorced is literally breaking my heart LOVE DOESNT EXIST.”

