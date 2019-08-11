Police have commenced investigations into the death of a woman who died in a hotel room in Morogbo in Badagry area of the state where she had lodged.

The spokesman of the Lagos command, DSP Bala Elkana, said that on Aug. 9, at about 2 p.m, the Morogbo Police Station received information that one Jessica, a lodger in South Bound Hotel, Morogbo, was found dead in her hotel room.

Elkana said the homicide detectives had visited the scene and found the corpse of the deceased on the bed facing up, with swollen face and foam-like fluid coming out of her mouth.

“Her throat was knotted with clothes suggesting that she might have been strangulated.

“There were bloodstains all over the place. The corpse was evacuated to a mortuary for autopsy while the scene was preserved for forensic analysis.

“The Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department based in Yaba to take over the investigation,” he said.

