The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the Eight Local Government Areas of Bayelsa, in the just concluded election organised by the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC), on Saturday.
Sunday, August 11, 2019 10:29 am
Uche Secondus is a confused man, before he join PDP he looks good, PDP problems of not going the direction has emaciated he’s ass, presently he’s confused, you don’t go to Dubai with Atiku for dinner, Oh! o ma se o.