Airtel

For users of Airtel in Nigeria, Saturday and Sunday were terrible days. The network suddenly went blank without explanation. Those using Airtel data bundle could not browse at all, as anger and pains mounted.

This went on for over 14 hours, with users expressing disappointment with the service provider.

A user, Amofokhai Williams said he just loaded 22 gigabyte bundle to do some internet work, but alas, the network went blank.

Airtel users have expressed their anger and pains on Twitter following the poor network and difficulty users encountered in accessing the data network.

Below are some of the expressions of people on Twitter.

Loading...