For users of Airtel in Nigeria, Saturday and Sunday were terrible days. The network suddenly went blank without explanation. Those using Airtel data bundle could not browse at all, as anger and pains mounted.

This went on for over 14 hours, with users expressing disappointment with the service provider.

A user, Amofokhai Williams said he just loaded 22 gigabyte bundle to do some internet work, but alas, the network went blank.

Airtel users have expressed their anger and pains on Twitter following the poor network and difficulty users encountered in accessing the data network.

Below are some of the expressions of people on Twitter.

@AirtelNigeria @airtel_care should apologize to Nigerians for shutting them out for hours, and even give a bonus for compensation. — Oluw'emeka Charles ® (@GospelChux) August 11, 2019

Thank God for WiFi…Somebody wanted to tweeted abt #BBNaija but Airtel network was innuendoing. Eventuarry the tweet of 4:01am arrived at 01:03pm 😂😂😂😂. Baba is angry to a fault pic.twitter.com/MzDQAB5Lgg — King_Alexander (@dhotun) August 11, 2019

Baba we still Dey ooo since yesterday na jst Airtel network fuck boys up..we still Dey look to God.. Baba shine ur light… — Tumi_dave (@DaveTumi) August 11, 2019

I'm not even understanding this country again. Airtel dinnur allow me pepper my enemies with Eid pictures today. Shitty Network pic.twitter.com/1qTWnCehq3 — OLADIMEJI 🚫 (@Dimz_i_am) August 11, 2019

For this thing Airtel did to me ill borrow 1k and dumb the sim 🚶🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/q91L0opCpg — menye™ (@heismiles_) August 11, 2019

Airtel network and fuck ups pic.twitter.com/5ghvKQ1Pcy — Dark varsity♦ (@therealojayy_) August 11, 2019

