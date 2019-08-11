By Jethro Ibileke

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has described the hostility between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, as ridiculous and shameful.

Oyegun who noted that the feud seemed to have defied all predictions, said that the state had been in the news for the very wrong reasons in recent times.

He spoke when the leadership of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, paid him a courtesy visit to mark his 80th birthday.

He, however, described the impasse as “a disagreement between two friends.”

According to the former Executive Governor of the State, those dancing round the main actors in crisis were ignorant about how it started.

“All of us are dancing round the crisis, but we do not know how and what started the conflict between two friends. But for me, I took a point of principle of who the people say is performing. Please, let him continue if the people feel he is doing well.

“I would not allow anybody embarrass me as a Governor. We are in democracy. You have a right to say that you do not like a person, but let the people decide. Quite frankly, what is going on is ridiculous. We are beyond this kind. I am ashamed. Our people have contributed so much to the stability of the State.

“It is unfortunate that Edo State has been in the news for the very wrong reasons. Apart from abusing ourselves, you (Media) owe the nation a great commitment towards making sure that the truth prevail”.

The APC Chieftain who was all smiles, also challenged the Media to set agenda for good governance by putting the interest of the State above personal interest.

“Do not look at faces. A lot of strange things have happened in Edo State. But, it is clear that the hand of God is in it,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of Correspondents’ Chapel, Mrs Nefishetu Yakubu, said they were there to felicitate with Oyegun on his 80th birthday.

Mrs. Yakubu who was represented by the Vice Chairman, Mr. Gabriel Enogholiase, said the Chapel was committed to ensuring that it performed its role as the watchdog of society as well as set agenda for good governance.

