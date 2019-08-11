Nigerian twitter users are not glowing as Globacom Nigeria has been frustrating them with poor network services.

For days, the services of Glo have been nothing to write home about. In several areas, calls hardly connect and when it does connect, users experience difficulties in hearing what the other person is saying from the other end, coupled with poor data bundle services.

Users are complaining bitterly over this poor network and Glo’s inability to fix the problem on time.

Below are displeasure registered by Glo users on Twitter.

i use glo and i live not far from the airport, the network is heartbreakingly poor😔 — mama🧜🏽‍♀️ (@dramasbabe) August 7, 2019

@glonigeria you see your life. You get ridiculed at every turn.Tune down on the advertisement and do something about your poor network. A good network would do the advertisement for you. I can't remember when I last recharged my glo line. Both d call and internet serv so poor. — Always Ready (@onos1871) August 10, 2019

I don't know how Glo do this, 2k sub exhausted in just 3 days and to cap it all up… Network is super poor… — Ajanaku Ollazworld (@Ollaz_world) August 8, 2019

See what you guys caused now,since y'all called Glo a poor man's network they are now worse than Mtn.

Small call like this airtime has finished😢😢 — FAVOUR👑 (@favourolutola) August 9, 2019

Browse with which network?

Glo and their poor network

😕 — Bae's Favōuritë 👊 (@Officialkingzyy) August 4, 2019

I'm highly dissappointed in GLO.. Very generous with data but unbelievably poor Network!!!!! — Joshua Emegu (@joshua_emegu) August 7, 2019

Yeah Glo does that, we understand they are the grand masters of data but what the use of a lot of bundle if your internet services are unreliable, the network is poor in some areas even with just a few people(just you) on it. — FREED (@ntim_cx) August 8, 2019

@GloWorld Your network connection has been very very very very very very very very poor since Monday.

I can't make calls. And even if I make one, it cuts off abruptly.

I can't use the internet and also cannot use my hot-spot.

Fix this poor network or I'll break my Glo SIM. — Ray 61.8 (@SageKyngDavid) August 9, 2019

Glo has cheaper data plans but their network is poor. Mtn is well, mtn. — Arewa Khaleesi (@Hassie_Bee) August 8, 2019

@GloCare I just got a glo 4G LTE sim card.. I subscribed to the 7.5gb monthly data service.. For the past 3days I've not been able to use up to 200mb because of how poor the network is.. I can't deal! This ain't fair at all.. — Mr. Universe 🇳🇬 (@mruniverse_01) August 8, 2019

