Mike Adenuga Jr, Chairman, Globacom

Nigerian twitter users are not glowing as Globacom Nigeria has been frustrating them with poor network services.

For days, the services of Glo have been nothing to write home about. In several areas, calls hardly connect and when it does connect, users experience difficulties in hearing what the other person is saying from the other end, coupled with poor data bundle services.

Users are complaining bitterly over this poor network and Glo’s inability to fix the problem on time.

Below are displeasure registered by Glo users on Twitter.

