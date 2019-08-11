Libya’s National Animal Health Center said 350,000 sheep were imported for Eid al-Adha or Eid-el-Kabir or the “Festival of the Sacrifice.”

“All of the imported sheep are in good health condition,” Zakaria al-Khatali, director General of the Center, told Xinhua.

About 90 percent of the imported sheep came from Spain, al-Khatali said.Eid al-Adha is the one of the two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide every year.

According to Islamic teachings, Muslim families should buy a sheep, goat, or cow to sacrifice it in the early morning of the Eid day and then distribute its meat to the poor as a charity gift.

The holy occasion, which began today, comes as the the Libyan capital of Tripoli is witnessing deadly armed conflict between the UN-backed government’s forces and the east-based army, the latter of which is trying to take over the capital city and overthrow the government.

