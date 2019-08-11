The Emir of Kagarko, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has conferred the traditional title of Sadaukin Kagarko on Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai.

The emir who turbaned the governor on Sunday in Kagarko, said it was in recognition of his huge developmental strides in the emirate and across the state.

According to him, the governor’s projects and policies had touched many lives in the state including people of Kagarko Local Government.

El-Rufai thanked the people of the area for the gesture, saying that the honour would spur him to do more for the state.

The governor, particularly pledged to construct more roads, establish a spots academy and facilitate the opening of a subsidiary of Olam farms in Kagarko local government area.

El-Rufai observed the Eid prayer in Kagarko after which he urged people of the state to live in peace with one another for sustainable development

