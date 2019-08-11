Musa Nimrod, President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), has advised very young Nigerians to combine their education with sports.

Nimrod gave the advice during the closing ceremony of the “Nimrod 300” volleyball talents inter-academy summer clinic and competition on Saturday.

The clinic/competition was held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

“I started in the volleyball sport about 50 years ago, when I was picking balls. It was during the Nigerian Civil War.

“But I am so impressed with what has happened here at the first edition of the summer clinic, with the zeal I have seen in the kids here.

“I started playing this volleyball in the barracks then, and I give God the glory for where am I today.

“It is all because I was able to ensure I combined my education with sports.

“Many young Nigerians need to tow this path in order to reap the benefits of both sports and education,” Nimrod said.

The NVBF president said he would continue to continue to sponsor the event for sustainable development, adding that events like the clinic had been holding in the North for more than nine years.

“People have been supporting this type of programme and it has been sustainable and we have it during the holidays period when kids are free.

“Another event like this will take place in Kaduna next week. By the time these children will resume school, they will be fantastic to see in the sport,” he said.

Nimrod, however, urged kids to be free from using drugs so as not to destroy their careers in sports.

He said they should not forget that some of the objectives of the volleyball sport was for individuals to develop themselves.

“It is also to have passion for the sport: that is, to develop their health and intelligence, ensure education and be free of drugs.

The event started on Thursday and ended on Saturday.

