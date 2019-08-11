Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has welcomed the arrest of the policeman who killed a driver on Friday on Kaduna-Abuja highway, saying justice must be done.

An unidentified police officer allegedly killed a driver over N1000 bribe on the Kaduna–Abuja expressway on Friday, forcing Tanker Drivers’ Union to close the road in demand for justice.

However, El-Rufai, in a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, said he participated in clearing the gridlock that emerged after aggrieved drivers blocked the Kaduna-Abuja highway and thanked travellers for their patience and perseverance.

The governor, once again commiserated with the family of the driver who was killed, describing the killing of the driver as a most unfortunate incident that must be thoroughly investigated so that justice could be done.

He welcomed the arrest of a police officer in connection with the case, assuring that the state government was awaiting the result of the investigation.

The governor apologised for the distress stranded commuters endured due to the road blockage.

He said that the reaction of the drivers who protested the killing of their colleague by blocking the highway amounted to unlawfully inflicting distress on innocent citizens.

“The consequence of the blockage was so severe that it took several hours for the gridlock to clear, even after the barricades had been removed and the road opened,” he said.

The Governor also commended security agencies for their efforts in clearing the blockage and protecting travellers after the unfortunate incident.

