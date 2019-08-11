Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its present challenges with prayers.

Omo-Agege said this in his Sallah message issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yomi Odunuga, on Saturday in Abuja.

He called on Muslims in the country to be tolerant and continue to work for its peace, unity and progress.

He expressed readiness of the 9th National Assembly to work with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to ensure that Nigerians enjoyed dividends of democracy.

This, he said, would be made possible by actualising all programmes in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Next Level Agenda.

He also called on Nigerians to eschew bitterness and ill-feelings toward one another as the country stood to gain a lot from a united front.

“As Nigerian Muslims join the rest of the world to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festivities, I rejoice with them and wish them hitch-free Sallah celebration.

“We must continue to strengthen the spirit of oneness, regardless of religious, ethnic, regional and political diversities, for that is the only way to build a greater Nigeria,” he said.

