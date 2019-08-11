Critic, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze has attacked the presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo for cursing Fulani herdsmen who killed one of his pastors.

Oyedepo had on Thursday night placed curses on alleged Fulani herdsmen who killed one of his pastors, Jeremiah Omolewa. The bishop was visibly angry when he placed the curses.

Jeremiah Omolewa, last Sunday night was on his way with his family from Abuja to Kaduna when tragedy struck. He was killed, while his son escaped and his wife abducted. The kidnappers have demanded N50 million ransom to set her free.

Oyedepo, who spoke on the second day of the Church’s week of spiritual emphasis, said “Just last Sunday night for those of us who may have heard the news, one of our pastors was hacked down by Fulani herdsmen from Abuja to Kaduna. I want you to know that it’s the last they will do because I am going to lead you now to release curse of God upon his assailants and all their backers.

“Except I am not sent, their end has come. This evil system will crash. And I am speaking as a Prophet, not as a pastor, like somebody walking on the street. This evil system that has no value for life, this wicked system – Fulani demons: In the name of Jesus, their end has come.

“It’s not by force that we live together. Nobody in this land has more stake than me in Nigeria. The church is not begging to live. The church has the legal and divine right to live in this country. You know because the church has played so cheap.

“God curses. He said whosoever curses you, I will curse Gen 12:3. Oh God, confirm your curse upon them.

Jesus curses. The fig tree which thou curseth is withered away, how quickly Mark 11:21. Release your curse upon these wicked men.

“The Holy Ghost curses. Paul full of the Holy Ghost, looked at that demon called Elymas, released a curse upon him and he went blind same time, Acts 13:9-11. Holy Ghost, release your curse upon these wicked men. They just crossed the red line. They just crossed the red line. They just crossed the red line,” he said.

According to Oydepo, “Some 42 children were mocking Elisha. Elisha turned back and cursed them in the name of the Lord, 2 Kings 2:23 and 2 she-bears came out of the woods and destroyed 42 of them. For mocking the church of Jesus Christ, I decree your destruction NOW. Any authority or personality backing you, their generation is cursed.

“Nobody dares a Lion’s cub, when the Lion is awake. That’s what you have done and in the name of Jesus, every gang up from hell, within and outside the country, responsible for sponsoring these wicked men, I curse your root forever.

Reacting to Oyedepo’s cursing of the herdsmen, Daddy Freeze described the action of the bishop as ungodly and not Christlike.

He said Oyedepo had shown that he is not Christlike in action and leading Christians astray.

Daddy Freeze wrote on his Instagram page: “Ewo n’ tepe.. In Jesus name we have cursed…🤣 What an unchristlike soul leading supposed Christians.🙄”

He then quoted from Matthew 5:44, which said: “But I say, love your enemies! Pray for those who persecute you,”

and Luke 6:27, which said: “But to those of you who will listen, I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you,” to buttress his points.

Daddy Freeze also cited Luke 6:28, which reads: “Bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you;” Romans 12:14, which said: “Bless those who persecute you. Bless and do not curse,” and Romans 12:20, which reads: “On the contrary, If your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him a drink. For in so doing, you will heap burning coals on his head,” to fault Oyedepo’s action.

According to Daddy Freeze, 1 Thessalonians 5:15 also said “Make sure that no one repays evil for evil. Always pursue what is good for one another and for all people,” while Exodus 23:4, said “If you come upon your enemy’s ox or donkey that has strayed away, take it back to its owner.”

